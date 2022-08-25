THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has also rejected Joseph Malanji nomination for the Kwacha parliamentary by-election, citing Article 72(4). And Malanji has told the ECZ that he will meet them in court, vowing that there will be no by-election if his face won’t be on the ballot paper. Meanwhile, Malanji’s campaign manager Alexander Chiteme charged that ECZ had become an extension of a certain political party. Yesterday, ECZ said it would not accept nominations from any candidate who caused a vacancy in the National Assembly in line with Article 72 (4) of the Constitution. However, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) said the Constitutional Court did not disqualify Bowman Lusambo from re-contesting his former Kabushi seat, while Joseph Malanji’s eligibility…...



