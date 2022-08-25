ZAMBIA Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the potential abduction of mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa is still actively being pursued, assuring that officers have not given up. Chisumpa was allegedly abducted in April 2022, and four months later, the mobile money agent is still missing. In June this year, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu told Parliament that Chisumpa was still alive, revealing that there was even communication between her and the Police as well as her relatives. And in an interview, Tuesday, Hamoonga said police were working behind the scenes. “That matter as far as we are concerned as police, we are actively pursuing it. It’s like the Inspector General of Police has put it, we will…...



