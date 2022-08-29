UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says God has declared that President Hakainde Hichilema will rule for 10 years. Mwaliteta was drumming up support for UPND Luangwa candidate for town council chairperson Arthur Lungu. Speaking during door to door campaigns, Saturday, Mwaliteta said there was no meaning in voting for the opposition. “We can’t come all the way from Lusaka to come and lie to you children of God, we have come to tell you the truth…The government has to know that we are together. This government has been lied about for so many things by the PF. Everything they said was a lie. Today you have free education, those who have completed are now being employed. Today HH has…...



