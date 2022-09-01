POLICE have charged and arrested a 42-year-old ex-convict of Mansa District for personating the Chief Justice and soliciting for money from Permanent Secretaries. In a statement, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said investigations revealed that Emmanuel Sichinga phoned the Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Agriculture as well as Transport and Logistics asking for financial assistance after introducing himself as Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila. “Police at Ridgeway police post have charged and arrested Emmanuel Sichinga aged 42 of Mwanguni area in Mwaiteneke compound of Mansa District for the offence of personation contrary to Section 378 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. This was after police on August 12, 2022 received a report of personation…...



