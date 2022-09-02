KAFELIX Investments Limited says the company followed proper procedure when it bid for the supply of 75 motorbikes, adding that they are now available for delivery although there are some disturbances since everyone was talking about the contract in the media. The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services recently awarded Kafelix Investments Limited a contract to supply and deliver 75 motorbikes for the social cash transfer programme at a contract sum of K9,885,010. Meanwhile, Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana said the contract expired and that the tender would be re-advertised under the “new dawn rules” because the supplier had not supplied any motorbikes. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Gilbert Phiri ALSO said the Commission had…...



