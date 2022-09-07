President Hakainde Hichilema speaks to journalists during an interview shortly after meeting some fertilizer suppliers at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Center on May 24, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has terminated the contract of Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr Sakwiba Musiwa and appointed Mooya Lumamba in his place. And the President has transferred Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Chawe Chuulu to Cabinet Office as Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, while Jonas Mulongoti will replace her at the ministry. In a statement, Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said the President had also appointed Himba Cheelo as Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary, “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect, appointed and named the following Permanent Secretaries for line ministries, pursuant to the provisions of Article 184(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. (i) Mr. Jonas Anthony Mulongoti, Commerce, Trade and…...