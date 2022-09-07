HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo yesterday could not believe that a strong motorbike from Honda Zambia Limited was worth K84,000, and not K150,000. There’s been a public uproar about a contract which the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services awarded to Kafelix Investments Limited for the supply of 75 motorbikes at a contract sum of K9,885,010, meaning that each bike costs K130,000. And when Mayfair donated a Honda motorbike worth K84,000 to Nyoka Rural Health Centre, Tuesday, Masebo could not hide her disbelief that such a strong looking motorbike could cost that much. “It’s a very nice machine. So 84,000 not 150?” Masebo jokingly asked Honda general manager Nicholas Comana after he demonstrated how to use it. In response, Comana…...



