ACTING PF secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says President Hakainde Hichilema’s speech during the official opening of the Second Session of the 13th National Assembly on Friday was hollow and did not give hope to ordinary Zambians. Meanwhile, PF Whip Stephen Kampyongo says President Hichilema should acknowledge that the debt which was acquired by the former ruling party played a major role in the country’s development. On Friday, President Hichilema said government had commenced a process to repeal the provisions relating to the death penalty and criminal Defamation of the President. He also bragged that his government had managed to fulfill its promises within a year of being elected into office. But speaking during a briefing, Friday, Chilangwa said there was…...



