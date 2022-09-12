JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says there is no political hand trying to interfere with the court processes involving Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji. And PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has called on government to ensure that human rights are respected, saying his life is being threatened by suspected UPND cadres in Kabwe. Speaking on ZNBC “Frank Talk”, Thursday, Haimbe dispelled assertions that there was a political hand intimidating the Judiciary with regards to Lusambo and Malanji’s court cases. “Most definitely I will be dispelling that from a political perspective without delving into the legal issues. We will not as the new dawn government knock at any judge’s door or knock at the Judiciary generally and say we want this particular outcome…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.