THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections slated for September 15 2022, shall not take place in the respective constituencies following the High Court’s decision to suspend the election. On Tuesday, the Lusaka High Court granted Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji their application to halt activities relating to the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha, pending determination of their matter. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the by-elections would not take place until further notice. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia wishes to inform all electoral stakeholders and the general public that following the High Court ruling delivered on 13th September 2022, staying/suspending the election for Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies, the by-elections…...



