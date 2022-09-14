POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a case in which five pupils of Islamic Education Trust of Zambia are alleged to have been sodomised by three older pupils at the same school. The five pupils, aged between 11 and 12, are alleged to have been sodomised between February 2020 and September 2022 by the suspects who are all said to be aged 16. In a statement, Wednesday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the matter was reported on behalf of the five pupils by Kassim Tembo, 40, a Religious teacher at the Islamic School. “Chelston Police Station today at 11:00 hours received a report of unnatural offence (sodomy) contrary to section 155 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.