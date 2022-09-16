UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Sesheke UPND MP Romeo Kang’ombe’s remarks cannot be a subject of national debate as he was just expressing his opinion. And Mweetwa has called on party members to desist from attacking Kang’ombe, saying he was entitled to an opinion. Commenting on Kang’ombe’s remarks that President Hakainde Hichilema was detached from reality, Mweetwa said the party was founded on democratic values and party members were not gagged from airing their views. “As UPND, we are a party founded on greater freedoms, therefore non of our members is gagged from airing their opinions. Individual opinions, whether coming from a member of parliament, coming from a member of the national management committee, from a constituency official, ward…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.