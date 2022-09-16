SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba to render a Ministerial statement next week Thursday on the recent increase in sodomy cases. Speaker Mutti said Parliament recently enacted a children’s code, hence the need to protect their rights and ensure that schools and communities were safe. During business in the House, Thursday, two members of parliament, Emmanuel Banda and Binwell Mpundu of Petauke and Nkana, respectively, raised matters of urgent public importance on the recently reported cases of sodomy. “There’s a spirit, a bad one which has attacked our nation and our Christian values and our cultural values. Madam Speaker, recently we have seen different genders pretending to be different…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.