MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has cancelled his ministry’s newly-appointed Permanent Secretary Mooya Lumamba’s decision to grant authority to a team of 11 people believed to be UPND sympathisers to conduct due diligence at Bayan Construction Limited, despite a restraining court order. In an interview, Kabuswe said Lumamba signed the authorisation letter without knowing what he was doing because he is still new on the job. The Kabwe High Court issued an order on December 14, 2021, restraining anyone from conducting mining activities at the said mine. “Upon hearing counsel for the plaintiff and upon reading the affidavit in support filed herein by Robert Mulubwa and plaintiff herein having undertaken to indemnify any damages that might occur as a result of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.