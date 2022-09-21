PF deputy chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba says the purchase of 156 vehicles which were not budgeted for should be treated as a “corruption alert”. But Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says the purchase was approved by Cabinet, as recommended by the parliamentary ad-hoc committee, further urging PF to just watch from the terraces as UPND delivers what they failed to do. Meanwhile, Local Government permanent secretary for technical services Nicholas Phiri says the vehicles were budgeted for under CDF’s community development component. In a Facebook post titled “Corruption Alert: Gary Nkombo to buy 156 Land cruisers at the cost of $8.3million (K136million)”, Mwamba said the purchase was not budgeted for. “Minister of Local Government and Rural Development,…...



