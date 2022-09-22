POLICE in Ndola are investigating a case in which a 29-year-old Crack Squad police officer shot himself dead after killing his wife of two years and injuring her young sister at their parents’ house following marital disputes. Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased woman has narrated that the couple’s marriage was characterised by disputes, adding that her daughter had earlier indicated to the family that she didn’t want to go back to her husband because she didn’t want to leave her child suffering. In a statement, Thursday, Copperbelt acting commanding officer Sharon Zulu said Deborah Kasakula aged 23, sustained broken left arm and gunshot wounds on both cheeks, while her young sister sustained a bullet wound on her left foot…...



