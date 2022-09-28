US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says the impartial implementation of the rule of law is critical to ensuring that accountable and responsive democratic governance thrives. And acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe has reaffirmed government’s desire to strengthen Zambia’s democracy. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Haimbe, Tuesday, Ambassador Gonzales pledged to lead the US government’s efforts to promote shared prosperity between the two countries. He said he looked forward to working with the Zambian government to strengthen democracies, promote economic growth and deepen the US-Zambia security relationship. “Impartial implementation of the rule of law is critical to ensure that accountable and responsive democratic governance thrives. And it is also just as vital…...



