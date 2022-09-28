LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says some members of parliament react in anger because they feel unfairly treated by other lawmakers in the House. And Mundubile says there is a need for members of parliament and presiding officers to introspect in view of the high levels of indiscipline and disorder in Parliament. Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti was on Friday morning left traumatised after Feira PF member of parliament Emmanuel Tembo exchanged words with Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu whom he accused of protecting violent UPND cadres. However, the Minister also charged that Tembo was one of the suspects in cases of violence which occurred in Luangwa, a response which did not…...



