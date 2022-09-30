MINISTRY of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Chileshe Kangwa says the fuel tankers which were recently handed over to deserving cooperatives are brand new and have never been under any investigations. On Wednesday, Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu handed over 70 fuel tanker trucks to 70 cooperatives on loan for a period of at least two years. But reacting to this empowerment scheme, PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube said the tankers had been grabbed by investigative wings from some former ruling party clubs. “When police, DEC, ACC Ministry of Youth went round the country grabbing tankers, they said they were investigating the PF clubs. Without any court case, they gave the same tankers to UPND cooperatives. Without…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.