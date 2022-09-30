UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says he has decided to take some time off his official duties to focus on his health. In a Facebook post, Thursday, Mwaliteta urged anyone seeking an audience with his office to see his deputy. “To my colleagues and followers I would like to inform you that I’m going off provincial political work for now I haven’t been feeling too well lately, l will resume work once I feel better. For anything, please see my deputy Hon Mulyata, Lusaka Province Minister. I Love you all God bless you all,” Mwaliteta posted. But some social media platforms misconstrued this as a resignation from the party. Clarifying his decision in an interview, Mwaliteta insisted that he…...



