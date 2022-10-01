FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says retirees will receive their pension benefits after three months of retirement. And Dr Musokotwane has announced that government will employ additional 4,500 teachers, and 3,000 health workers in 2023. Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane has announced an increase on the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) threshold to K4,800, from K4,500. Dr Musokotwane also announced that government would reintroduce meal allowances in public universities in 2023. “Madam Speaker, you may recall that last year we made an undertaking to revisit the issue of meal allowances to improve the welfare of our students in public universities who are on the loan scheme. I can now confirm that meal allowances will be re- introduced in 2023,” he said. Delivering…...



