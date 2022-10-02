UNIVERSITY of Zambia students on Saturday marched to State House in order to show appreciation to President Hakainde Hichilema for reintroducing meal allowances in public universities in 2023. And Presidential political advisor Levy Ngoma says it is good to see students expressing joy, unlike the case was in the past. Meanwhile, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says the reintroduction of student meal allowances is just the beginning of UPND’s fulfillment of campaign promises. Delivering an appreciation letter to State House and government officials, UNZA Ridgway campus student president Chimuka Moonga urged government to consider extending the allowance to private universities in the long run. “We write to your office in our capacity as Zambian youths and students…...



