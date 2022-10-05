Resident DoctorsAssociation of Zambia (RDAZ) at the University Teaching Hospital go-slow continues as they demand for salary arrears and improved working conditions in Lusaka on May 31, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

RESIDENT Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) president Dr Mweushi Mphande says the proposed recruitment of 3,000 health workers in the 2023 national budget is insufficient to mitigate the shortages in the sector. In a statement, Dr Mphande said the government should increase the allocation for the number of health workers in order to achieve universal health coverage. “The proposed recruitment of 3,000 health workers is not sufficient to mitigate the current shortages in the health sector. The association notes that this figure of 3,000 will have to be divided amongst various cadres in the health sector. The current health workforce is still overworked with the majority currently sitting on wrong salary scales. The need for more medical doctors cannot be…...