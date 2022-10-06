THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and his wife, Wanziya Chirwa, for possession of property worth over K29 million suspected to be proceeds of crime. And Kampyongo has assured his supporters that his conscience is as clear as always, saying he has been through such before. Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti was left surprised on Thursday after observing that only a few members of parliament were in the chambers at the start of business, only to be informed that some of them had gone to sign bond for Kampyongo, while ministers were attending an urgent Cabinet Meeting. In a statement, Thursday, ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono said Kampyongo allegedly possessed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.