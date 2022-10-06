Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Elias Mubanga says no one has accessed any money from the K365 million allocated in the 2022 budget because his ministry was preoccupied with cleaning up CEEC in order to enhance accountability. In an interview, Wednesday, Mubanga said the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) had been politicised by the previous administration. Mubanga, however, said empowerment funds would be rolled out between now and December. “I’ll begin with the 2022 budget. No one has had any access to the 365 million, why? The ministry was new, the [Citizens] Economic Empowerment Commission which is mandated to carry out the empowerment fund was politicised and there were a lot of problems. Politicians were the ones in the…...