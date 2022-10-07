LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says some contracts were tailored for default so that people could easily cashes in, but because God is an equaliser, he dislodged PF to pave way for order. Speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Nkombo insisted that some contractors got free money, without doing any work, and even bought houses which they used as collateral at banks, hoping that PF would continue eternally. “We have IPCs, especially in gravel roads, you would argue that there’s a grader that passed here or no grader that passed there. It was used as a cash bar. People were getting money as down payment in excess of K4 million and no work has been done. These are the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.