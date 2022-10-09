A LAWYER representing former home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and his wife Wanziya Chirwa, says the Anti-Corruption Commission has termed his clients’ government-generated income as property suspected to be proceeds of crime. On Thursday, ACC arrested Kampyongo and his wife for possession of property worth over K29 million suspected to be proceeds of crime. In a statement, ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono said Kampyongo allegedly possessed several properties between January 1, 2012 and September 30, 2021. Moono said Kampyongo’s wife also possessed various properties which exceeded verified sources of income as well as over K2 million in two separate bank accounts held at Indo Zambia Bank. But speaking to journalists, Saturday, Leon Lemba argued that the accused persons…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.