PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government officials should not expect praise for the works they have done in the past one year because they are just performing their duties. And President Hichilema says what government has done in the past one year is just the beginning, promising that greater things lie ahead. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says by 2024, no child will be born in a grass-thatched house like he was. Speaking during the Samu Lya Moomba traditional ceremony of Chief Choongo in Monze, Southern Province, President Hichilema said most UPND campaign promises were now a reality. “The things that this government has done in one year have been articulated, but it is our duty, we don’t have to be thanked. HH,…...



