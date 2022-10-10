SOUTHERN Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) has noted with concern the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) sloppy performance in the pending Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections following the nullification of the two parliamentary seats. In a statement, Sunday, SANAC executive director Gregory Chifire said with a few days remaining before by-elections, the two constituencies risked not having representation in Parliament during the current sitting because there was no provision in the Constitution that allowed the Commission to hold elections outside the 90 days time frame. “We are worried that the Electoral Commission of Zambia seems to have resigned from performing its functions of conducting by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies within the time required by the Constitution of Zambia, from whence…...



