ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) acting chief electoral officer Bob Musenga says there is no vacuum at the institution despite not having a substantive Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and chief electoral officer. And Musenga says the Commission will ably handle logistics for the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections once it is clear on how to proceed. Speaking at a media briefing, Monday, Musenga said the commission’s secretariat was fully functional, currently headed by an acting CEO. “As you all may be aware, the Commission currently does not have a substantive Chairperson and Vice Chairperson. The composition of the Commission is provided for under Section 6 (5) (c) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act No. 25 of 2016. The Act states that where…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.