ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) acting chief electoral officer Bob Musenga says there is no vacuum at the institution despite not having a substantive Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and chief electoral officer. And Musenga says the Commission will ably handle logistics for the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections once it is clear on how to proceed. Speaking at a media briefing, Monday, Musenga said the commission’s secretariat was fully functional, currently headed by an acting CEO. “As you all may be aware, the Commission currently does not have a substantive Chairperson and Vice Chairperson. The composition of the Commission is provided for under Section 6 (5) (c) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act No. 25 of 2016. The Act states that where…...
