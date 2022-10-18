Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu says Zambia faces many environmental challenges that are derailing progress in its quest of becoming a prosperous middle-income nation by 2030. And Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo says the National Assembly has long recognised environmental damage and climate change as threats to humanity which require immediate action. Speaking during the launch of the Zambia Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change, Nzovu said environmental challenges had contributed to increased frequency and intensity of adverse climate impacts such as floods and droughts, increased poverty among others. “Zambia faces many environmental challenges that are derailing progress towards the attainment of our aspiration of becoming a prosperous middle-income nation by the year…...