THE latest Auditor General’s Report on the accounts of the republic has revealed as at March 30, 2022, the contractor for the Ndola Airport was owed $114,128,107.01 which had been outstanding for close to two years. And the report has revealed that the contractor at Lusaka Airport was owed amounts totalling $29,150,000, warning that the continued delayed payments will result in further wasteful expenditure. “In paragraph 26 (d) of the Report of the Auditor General on the audit of accounts for the republic for the financial year ended 31st December 2021, mention was made on the delay to pay the contractors in relation to construction of Airport Infrastructure in Ndola and Lusaka. A review of the situation in May 2022…...



