ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says the recently held Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections in which UPND emerged victorious are legal. But PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube says as far as the opposition party is concerned, the “sham” election will be set aside by the court because it didn’t meet the benchmark for a by-election. Commenting on remarks recently issued by PF lawyers Makebi Zulu and Ngulube as well as the acting party president, Given Lubinda, that they would ensure that government refunded the money spent on the “illegal” elections, Kabesha said lawyers shouldn’t argue cases in the media, but in court. “Have they paid the Attorney General the costs for dragging the Attorney General to Court? Those are questions, but my advice…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.