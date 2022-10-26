GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala says he is aware that some “known young men” at State House run the Koswe social media page, which is why authorities have failed to take any kind of action. But Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has dispelled reports that State House is behind the social media page, assuring that there are actually laws that protect individuals against malicious attacks by propaganda platforms. Meanwhile, State House media director Clayson Hamasaka says he has “completely” no idea who the owner of the Koswe social media page is. In an interview, Changala said several aggrieved people had reported the social media page to authorities but they paid a blind eye to such reports. He said he was aware that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.