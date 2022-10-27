THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Ministry of Health Head of Procurement Wilson Lungu for conspiracy to defraud the government of over US$17.9 million in the Honeybee drug supply tender. The Commission recently arrested former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya, former Ministry of Health PS Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, and Honeybee Pharmacy Limited Directors for the same offence. In a statement, Thursday, ACC head of corporate communications Timothy Moono said Lungu, 38, of Chalala, had been charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the State. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Ministry of Health Head of Procurement for conspiracy to defraud the government of the Republic of Zambia of over US$17.9million. Wilson Lungu, aged 38,…...



