POLICE say they have detained journalist Sylvester Kaumba who is alleged to have sodomised a mentally challenged adult on several occasions. Police earlier reported that they had launched a manhunt for Kaumba, who was said to have been on the run. But in a brief statement, Friday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said Kaumba presented himself to the police in the morning, after which a warn and caution statement was recorded from him. “A warn and caution statement has been recorded from the suspect identified as Sylvester Musonda Kaumba aged 39 of Kamwala South area in Lusaka. Mr Kaumba who is a freelance Journalist presented himself to the Police today around 10:30 hours. He is currently detained in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.