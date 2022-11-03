HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwimbu has confirmed that two people have died in Kabwe during the pre-run process ahead of the Zambia Correctional Service recruitments. Earlier, Bwacha PF member of parliament Sydney Mushanga raised a matter of urgent public importance on the death of two people in unknown circumstances in Parliament. “Madam Speaker, the House and the nation at large is aware that Zambia Correctional Service is in the process of identifying would-be recruits to be trained by the service itself. Madam Speaker, as the House is sitting here, honourable Jack Mwimbu Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, the pre-running in Kabwe has resulted into a loss of lives due to circumstances not known Madam Speaker…....



