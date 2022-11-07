Police officers showcase some of the skills during the Commemoration of the Zambia Police Open Day at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE have arrested and detained 31 criminals commonly referred to as junkies, bringing the total number of those apprehended in Lusaka to 65. In a statement, Monday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the 31 were arrested in an operation conducted by police in Lusaka’s Matero township. He warned that the police would not relent in arresting criminals until they stopped their criminal activities. “In a continued effort to get rid of criminals commonly known as junkies, Police in Matero on 5th November, 2022 conducted an operation to arrest Junkies in Matero where members of the public have been experiencing attacks. The team of officers who undertook the operation were all in plain clothes and used a motor vehicle which is…...