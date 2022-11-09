UPND deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says PF national chairperson Davies Chama should carefully check those vying for the party presidency rather than talking about President Hakainde Hichilema. Chama recently said it was important to check the background of people who aspired for public office so that those with criminal records were not voted into power. He added that President Hichilema’s record of privatisation and tribalism was well documented but people ignored and the results were now showing. But in an interview, Imenda said Chama should instead focus on those who wanted to lead PF, as most of them were not clean. “They were trying to use that against him. President Mwanawasa had investigated him and found that there was…...



