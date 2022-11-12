A 45-YEAR-OLD Solwezi man has died after he allegedly voluntarily consumed a self-made concoction in order to boost his libido. Meanwhile, Police in Mwansabombwe have apprehended a 35-year-old man for killing his uncle whom he mistook for a hyena. In the first incident, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the deceased drank the said concoction in the presence of his woman friend Agnes Kachaka and his friend Joseph Kimvula, but later developed stomach pains. “Solwezi Police Station received a report of sudden death which occurred between 10th November, 2022 at 22:00 hours and 11th November, 2022 at 01:30 hours in Mitukutuku area, Solwezi. The matter was reported on 11th November, 2022 at 08:00 hours by F/Yvonne Mukupa aged 58 of Kandemba…...



