HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has disclosed that approximately 6,000 babies in Zambia are born with heart disease annually, out of which 2,000 require surgery or intervention. Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Save a Child’s Heart- Israel, Tuesday, Masebo said heart diseases were among the leading causes of hospital attendance in Zambia. “Heart diseases are among the leading causes of hospital attendance in Zambia. These diseases include those affecting children where a child is born with such diseases (Congenital Heart Diseases) and Rheumatic Heart-Disease. In Zambia, approximately 6,000 babies are born with this condition out of which 2,000 need surgery or an intervention each year. The Government of the Republic of…...



