A 74-YEAR-OLD Pemba man has committed suicide after killing his wife, mother-in-law, and two others by settling ablaze the house they were sleeping in. Before killing himself, the 74-year-old also shot at three people who had rushed to the burning house to rescue the fire victims, resulting in the death of one of the rescuers. According to police preliminary investigations, the motive behind Jethro Makondo’s act was that his wife, Lenifer Ngandu, had run away from their matrimonial home and went to her mother’s place due to his behaviour. In a statement, Tuesday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale identified the fire victims as Josephine Hanyakama aged 82, her daughter Lenifer aged 57, and two juveniles aged 8 and…...



