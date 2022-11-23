President Edgar Lungu with his former political advisor Kaizer Zulu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER president Edgar Lungu's political advisor Kaizer Zulu was yesterday interrogated by police in Lusaka for several hours. By press time, Zulu was still being questioned by the police. Zulu's lawyer Makebi Zulu confirmed that his client was being interrogated but could not give further details. "We are still in the meeting, I am saying we are still in the meeting with my client, they are asking him questions. Call me later," said Zulu. By press time, Zulu kept giving the same response. When contacted, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said he was not aware of Zulu's questioning and needed to get more details….