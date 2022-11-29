UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party respects Mutinta Mazoka’s decision to leave the party and can’t question it because it’s her personal choice. Mutinta, who is UPND founder Anderson Mazoka’s daughter, confirmed in a Facebook posting that she resigned from the ruling party on November 8, this year. “I have received many messages from different people, all asking me the same question: ‘is it true that you have resigned from the UPND?’ To everyone, and responding to these messages, I would like to confirm that I have indeed left the United Party for National Development (UPND). I resigned on 8 November 2022. Beyond this confirmation, I am not available for any media interview. Thank you for your understanding,”…...



