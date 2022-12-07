AUDITOR General Dr Dick Sichembe has urged his staff to pay particular attention to developments that have taken place in education and health sectors as well as CDF, which he says are critical audit areas for 2023. Dr Sichembe has also urged members of staff to continue striving for excellence and upholding professionalism in their discharge of duties. Meanwhile, Dr Sichembe has disclosed that some special reports are underway namely; procurement of petroleum products, road infrastructure, external public debt, and GRZ Motor vehicle fleet management. According to a statement issued by Ellen Chikale, Head of Public Relations at the Auditor General’s office, Dr Sichembe said this when he opened the Annual Planning Meeting of the Office of the Auditor General…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.