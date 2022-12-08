POLICE in Chisamba recorded a road traffic accident yesterday involving some cabinet ministers and PF MPs as they traveled back to Lusaka after attending Tutwa Ngulube’s burial ceremony. According to Police, the accident occurred when Panji Simanansa, who was driving the official vehicle for Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo, misjudged clearance distance and hit the other vehicle for Transport Minister Frank Tayali. In a statement issued, Wednesday evening, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said Simanansa had been charged with the offence of Careless Driving. He stated that all occupants from both vehicles escaped unhurt, but disclosed that Nkombo’s vehicle had its front part extensively damaged while Tayali’s vehicle had its rear part deformed. “Police in Chisamba recorded a…...



