THE Human Rights Commission has expressed concern that despite government’s undertaking to observe the rule of law, it has continued to receive complaints relating to police brutality, over-detention and extra-judicial killings. And Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says youths should use digital media freedom to enhance their socio-economic benefits such as entrepreneurship. Speaking during the commemoration of International Human Rights Day, Monday, Human Rights Commission chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said there had been little or no change in the manner in which law enforcement was being carried out by some law enforcement agencies. “The commission remains concerned that despite the new dawn government’s undertaking to observe the rule of law, constitutionalism and human rights, there has been little or no change…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.