Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

THE Ministry of Green Economy and Environment has launched the 2022/2023 National Tree Planting Season which will run up to January 15. The ministry has encouraged every citizen to plant at least a tree representing each member of the household. Speaking during the launch, Wednesday, Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu said tree planting contributes to mitigating the negative impacts of climate change. “On behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia, and indeed on my own behalf, it is my honour and privilege to launch the 2022/2023 Tree Planting Season. The purpose of this day is to sensitise members of the public on the importance of planting trees, involve the communities and the public including our…...