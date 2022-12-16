DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma has revealed that government spent about $6.3 million on annual maintenance and servicing costs for the Gulfstream G650 Presidential Jet from 2019 to 2021. Lufuma says the procurement of the presidential jet was not at the request of the Zambia Air Force, further disclosing that its tendering process was actually done in 24 hours. Giving a ministerial statement in Parliament on the presidential jet, Thursday Lufuma said maintenance, operational and other costs associated with the jet had proven to be a strain on the government treasury. “Allow me to give a brief background to the decision by government to sell the G650 aircraft. I wish to mention that during the period that the Zambia Air Force…...



