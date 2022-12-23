POLICE has formally charged and arrested four suspects, among them two security guards, in connection with the theft which recently occurred at Muvi television. Police has further apprehended three more suspects in connection with the malicious damage to property involving Flash buses, which were damaged on December 18 in Lusaka. In a statement, Thursday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said four suspects had been formally charged and arrested with the offence of Breaking into a Building and Committing a Felony. “Police have formally charged and arrested four suspects with the offence of Breaking into a Building and Committing a Felony therein contrary to section 301 chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. The four, who include two security…...



